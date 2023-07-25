amBroadway: ‘The Cottage’ wins yawns instead of laughs

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New Yorkers wouldn’t know it, but Sandy Rustin is one of the country’s most popular playwrights. Her stage version of “Clue” (which is based on the popular board game and the 1985 film adaptation) has been the most popular play for high school theater groups for four years. I caught a professional production of “Clue” last year at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, which made for a breezy, family-friendly whodunit. Considering that “Clue” will embark on a national tour next season, it’s a shame that it did not come to Broadway first for a short run.

Instead, Rustin is now making her Broadway debut with a limited run of a different farce: “The Cottage,” a 1920s comedy inspired by the lightweight English comedies of Noel Coward (think “Private Lives” or “Design for Living”), full of infidelity, romantic pairings, innuendo, and a sly point of view.

Jason Alexander (who was a Tony Award-winning actor before he won fame on “Seinfeld”) makes his Broadway directing debut with an impressive ensemble cast that includes Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Laura Bell Bundy (“Legally Blonde”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), and Lilli Cooper (“Tootsie”).

The performers are all pleasant and spirited, the period costumes are gorgeous, and the detailed scenic design (full of hidden cigarette lighters and alcoholic beverages) is a source of endless amusement. That being said, I simply could not get into the play itself, which struck me as uninspired and utterly unfunny. However, many audience members around me seemed to be having a swell time. This is not an unusual phenomenon. Some farces work for people and others simply don’t. For instance, I thought “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (which ended its limited run earlier this week) was brilliantly executed and criminally underrated.

‘New York, New York’ to close on Sunday

Of the five musicals that were nominated for this year’s Tony Award for Best Musical, the first one to throw in the towel is now “New York, New York,” which announced earlier this week that it will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30. Rumors suggest that a revival of “Spamalot” which recently played Washington, D.C. may take its place at the St. James Theatre in the fall.

“New York, New York,” which is based on the divisive film of the same name with Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro, combined the well-known ballads from the film (“The World Goes Round” and “New York, New York”) with other songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, in addition to some new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The storyline of the film was overhauled to become a nostalgic, romantic, feel-good celebration of postwar New York City and aspiring musicians. Director-choreographer Susan Stroman, who previously directed “The Producers” at the same theater, created some standout moments of choreography, including a dance sequence set on the steel beams of a construction site.

Irish Rep to devote new season to Brian Friel

Off-Broadway’s Irish Repertory Theatre will celebrate the dramas of playwright Brian Friel next season with new productions of “Translations” (to be directed by Doug Hughes, “Doubt”), “Aristocrats,” and “Philadelphia, Here I Come!” All three plays are set in the fictional Irish community of Ballybeg. Friel, who died in 2015 at age 86, is one of the world’s best-known Irish playwrights. During the pandemic, the Irish Rep presented a virtual production of Friel’s monologue-based drama “Molly Sweeney.”