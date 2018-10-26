Entertainment 'America's Got Talent' auditions come to Javits Center this November Hopefuls will have two days to prove their talent. New Yorkers can try their luck at the "America's Got Talent" auditions Nov. 2 and 3. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBC By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated October 26, 2018 2:22 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The “America’s Got Talent” auditions are headed to New York City, where guitar-playing, soul-singing performers can be found in pretty much every subway station. The two-day audition pop-up at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is expected to attract more than a thousand hopefuls vying for spots on the 14th season of the NBC reality competition series. Last year’s winter auditions packed performers inside the convention center where they waited for hours to have their few minutes in front of the network’s producers. But don’t get your hopes up too high: Judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and the ever-so-hard-to-please Simon Cowell won’t be in attendance for these audition rounds. Set for Nov. 2 and 3, the event is open to New Yorkers with a wide array of talents. Got a MetroCard magic trick? Even that’ll do. You should apply before heading down to Javits at americasgottalentauditions.com. The first 1,000 who register will be notified with priority time slots. Others will be seen at a first come, first served basis throughout the day. Magician Shin Lim, of Boston, Massachusetts, was crowned the show’s 13th winner in September, taking home a $1 million prize and scoring his own three-day stint in Las Vegas. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.