The “America’s Got Talent” auditions are headed to New York City, where guitar-playing, soul-singing performers can be found in pretty much every subway station.

The two-day audition pop-up at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is expected to attract more than a thousand hopefuls vying for spots on the 14th season of the NBC reality competition series.

Last year’s winter auditions packed performers inside the convention center where they waited for hours to have their few minutes in front of the network’s producers. But don’t get your hopes up too high: Judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and the ever-so-hard-to-please Simon Cowell won’t be in attendance for these audition rounds.

Set for Nov. 2 and 3, the event is open to New Yorkers with a wide array of talents. Got a MetroCard magic trick? Even that’ll do.

You should apply before heading down to Javits at americasgottalentauditions.com. The first 1,000 who register will be notified with priority time slots. Others will be seen at a first come, first served basis throughout the day.

Magician Shin Lim, of Boston, Massachusetts, was crowned the show’s 13th winner in September, taking home a $1 million prize and scoring his own three-day stint in Las Vegas.