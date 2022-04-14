Angelika Film Center launches free membership program alongside release of ‘The Duke’

Angelika Film Center presents a special “Bring A Friend Back To The Movies” initiative for the April 22, 2022 release of the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics dramatic comedy, “The Duke.”

The “Bring A Friend Back To The Movies” initiative will provide guests one complimentary ticket to anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the Angelika website, app or in a theater to see the upcoming film, The Duke, during the first week of its release. The goal of the initiative is to bring audiences back and remind them that nothing beats seeing a film on a big screen with a friend.

According to its website, the original Angelika Film Center & Café opened in New York City’s Soho district in 1989. The Angelika plays an impressive and diverse mix of independent films and is the definitive cinema of choice for filmmakers and film lovers alike. Since its opening, the Angelika New York has become the most successful and recognized arthouse in the United States.

“We are thrilled that the Angelika has joined forces with us for The Duke to ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies,’” said Sony Pictures Classics’ co-president, Tom Bernard. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on theaters and the moviegoing experience, but with people being able to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as increased health and safety protocols at theaters like the Angelika, going to the movies is as safe or safer than going to a bar or a crowded restaurant. We know that people are finally ready to get back into their seats, and Roger Michell’s The Duke, starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, is the ideal film to remind viewers and their friends of their fondness for the movie theater viewing experience.”

Sony Pictures Classics will release the film in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on April 22 before expanding to additional cities over the following weeks. The Duke premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals in 2021 and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%.

The Duke is the first film to tell the extraordinary true story of a 60-year-old taxi driver, Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent), who stole Spanish Romantic artist Francisco Goya’s portrait of The Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London; the only painting ever stolen from the National Gallery in its 196-year history.

To add to the “Bring A Friend Back To The Movies” experience, select Angelika locations will also offer each ticket holder for The Duke a specially priced split of bubbly to share with their friend in celebration of their return to the movies.

Following the initiative, Angelika Film Center plans to launch the Angelika Membership program on Friday, April 29, 2022. The Angelika Membership program, which will be free to join, offers exclusive rewards and benefits for film lovers. Rewards and benefits will include: earning points on movie tickets, food and drinks; free surprise screenings every month; free popcorn for you and a guest on your birthday; select free streaming on Angelika’s curated platform, Angelika Anywhere; half-off tickets every Tuesday; and member discounts on online food and drink orders and merchandise.