Anime NYC 2024: Cosplay, culture and creativity collide

Anime NYC 2024, an electrifying, three-day celebration of anime, manga and Japanese pop culture brought fans from around the world to the Javits Convention Center last weekend. The anime event of the summer was filled with jaw-dropping cosplay, exciting panels and exclusive previews that left over 100,000 attendees with unforgettable moments and memories.

With some dedicated fans taking months to complete their iconic cosplay outfits, the masquerades and cosplay meetups at Anime NYC 2024 were showstopping.

“This took like two months or so to plan out and learn how to model, print out and design everything,” shared one cosplayer who created a telescope staff for their Asta from Hunkai: Star Rail outfit.

One of the most popular events at the convention was the Delicious in Dungeon cosplay meetup.

From giant Pikachus being chased by Team Rocket’s Jessie and James to in-person battles between Genshin Impact characters, this year’s cosplay was some of the most unique that Anime NYC has ever seen.

“Just do it, have fun! At any skill level, at any character, we’re all in this to have a good time,” said Kaden, who cosplayed as Ahri from League of Legends and has attended Anime NYC since 2018.

New friends were made and drastically different opinions on the best animes and games were shared at each meetup. Two strangers teamed up to take photos in their Inosuke, a warrior who wears the head of the boar that raised him, from Demon Slayer cosplays. This was the first convention that the two attended, forming a bond that will last forever during and after the convention.

This year’s Anime NYC 2024 schedule was jam-packed with over 150 hours of new and never-before-seen exhibits. The world premiere of Terminator Zero and hololive’s first convention appearance for their STAGE Wolrd Tour ’24 saw packed stages and had fans cheering and singing along. Hololive houses next-generation virtual talents, like Hatsune Miku, who perform live music using 2D and 3D avatars. Panels like the Critical Role cast Q&A and One Punch Man’s Max Mittelman Spotlight gave fans the opportunity to meet their favorite stars in anime.

The most talked about event at the entire convention was one that had no start or stop time, Artist Alley. This twisting maze of original, fan-made creations had everything from posters, outfits and costumes to games, trinkets and decorative candles that, for the artists’ sakes, will not be melted down.

“I always buy art online, but I love talking to artists in person. It’s always why my wallet is empty … because I keep commissioning art,” one person dressed as Rover from Wuthering Waves, an action role-playing game, said.

Carly, who chose Pomni from The Amazing Digital Circus, an independent animated web-series, shared that this was their fourth time attending the convention. “I really love the Artist Alley every time I come,” theory said. “I buy so many things, it’s really great!” Carly’s character is the main protagonist of the show who resembles Harley Quinn and is ridden with social anxiety and plagued with break-up bangs.

Though Anime NYC 2024 has wrapped up, cosplayers, vendors and the Anime NYC team are already planning for the 2025 convention. Stay up-to-date on everything you need to know about next year’s convention through Anime NYC’s official website.