SEE IT! Anime NYC takes over the Big Apple

Thousands of manga and anime characters took over the Jacob Javits Convention Center over the weekend for the 2024 Anime NYC convention.

The entertainment mecca, located on 34th Street and 11th Avenue, was overrun with cosplayers adorning the looks of their favorite fictional characters over three days. From cartoonish heroes to video game villains, people of all ages descended on the convention center from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.

Anime NYC began in 2017 and features over 800 exhibitors as well as anime screenings, panels and autograph sessions with manga artists, voice actors, and creators. Created by LeftField Media, the convention—which saw 63,000 guests last year and about 100,000 in 2024, was crafted by dedicated fans for fans to enjoy in the heart of the Big Apple.

Notable cosplayers included the likes of The Crow made famous by Brandon Lee; Juliet Starling from the video games series Lollipop Chainsaw; Skirk from Genshin Impact; Harley Quinn and the Red Hood from the Batman series; Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece; and many more.

In addition to the dress up party, fans had the opportunity to play arcade games and trading cards, purchase artwork and other merchandise, and have autographs signed by voice actors.

Above all, according to Anime NYC, the convention celebrates Japanese culture and its impact on American society.