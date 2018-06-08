Tributes to the late celebrity chef and “Parts Unknown” host Anthony Bourdain are filling television listings in the days following his death.

“Parts Unknown” network CNN announced three nights of special programming, starting with a “Remembering Anthony Bourdain” tribute airing Friday and Sunday at 10 p.m. A gathering of Bourdain’s “favorite episodes” of his food and travel series, which aired 11 seasons on the network, will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. The previously scheduled Sunday episode of “Parts Unknown” will remain as scheduled (9 p.m.), but include an introduction feature by Anderson Cooper. Further details have not yet been announced.

The Travel Channel — home of Bourdain’s Emmy-winning series “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” from 2005 to 2012 — will also honor the chef/writer who heavily influenced the culinary television world. A 12-hour marathon of the series that let Bourdain take viewers across the globe to virtually experience a variety of cuisines will begin Sunday at 7 a.m.

Bourdain died Friday at age 61 in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown.” His cause of death was suicide, according to a statement released by CNN.

The chef whose rise to fame began in the form of a 1999 New Yorker article (“Don’t Eat Before Reading This”) was fondly remembered by fellow culinary experts and celebrities who called him an “inspiration.” "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," "MasterChef" host Gordon Ramsay tweeted.