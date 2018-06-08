LATEST PAPER
Celebrities, chefs react to Anthony Bourdain's death

The "Parts Unknown" host "brought the world into our homes," Gordon Ramsay tweeted.

Anthony Bourdain was remembered by celebrities and fellow

Anthony Bourdain was remembered by celebrities and fellow chefs on Twitter on Friday. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Mike Coppola

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com
Celebrities and fellow chefs were left "gutted" and "stunned" on Friday by the news that "Parts Unknown" host Anthony Bourdain had died

"He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," "MasterChef" host Gordon Ramsay tweeted.

NYC-born Bourdain, who gained fame as a writer for his 1999 New Yorker piece "Don't Eat Before Reading This," launched CNN travel and television show "Parts Unknown" in 2013. The chef, 61, died in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming the series, now in its eleventh season. The cause of death was a suicide, according to a statement by the network. Here's how he is being remembered: 

 

