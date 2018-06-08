EntertainmentCelebrities Celebrities, chefs react to Anthony Bourdain's death The "Parts Unknown" host "brought the world into our homes," Gordon Ramsay tweeted. Anthony Bourdain was remembered by celebrities and fellow chefs on Twitter on Friday. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Mike Coppola By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Updated June 8, 2018 11:06 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Celebrities and fellow chefs were left "gutted" and "stunned" on Friday by the news that "Parts Unknown" host Anthony Bourdain had died. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," "MasterChef" host Gordon Ramsay tweeted. NYC-born Bourdain, who gained fame as a writer for his 1999 New Yorker piece "Don't Eat Before Reading This," launched CNN travel and television show "Parts Unknown" in 2013. The chef, 61, died in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming the series, now in its eleventh season. The cause of death was a suicide, according to a statement by the network. Here's how he is being remembered: By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61The CNN host committed suicide, the network said. 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain has diedBourdain, host of "Parts Unknown," hanged himself, the network said in a statement. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.