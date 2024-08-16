Fanatics Fest sees fans rubs shoulders with sports stars as event kicks off in Manhattan

Fanatics Fest let fans rub shoulders with sports stars Friday like Rob Gronkowski as the three-day extravaganza officially kicked-off in NYC.

Fanatics Fest let fans rub shoulders with sports stars Friday as the three-day extravaganza officially kicked off in NYC.

Sports fans statewide and beyond descended on Jacob Javits Center on Aug. 16 to celebrate sports not only as a source of entertainment but also for its cultural impact. Running Friday through Sunday, the event allows attendees to witness live shows, peruse rare merchandise like baseball cards, and see historical gear worn by athletes of the past. However, perhaps the most memorable moments for ticket holders came as they ran into sports icons on the show floor.

Charlotte Hornets Grant Williams spent hours meeting with excited fans as he explored the show floor. The NBA star told amNewYork Metro he was excited to meet his fans.

“It’s incredible! I try my best to show love because they show love to me. I’m thrilled to be here, and Fanatics Fest is a blast,” Williams said. “You got everything. You have a list of athletes, you got collectables, apparel…it’s a great event.”

First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith, Christopher Russo and Molly Querim started off the morning at Fanatics Fest with a sports debate, inviting athletes like Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Ryan Clark as well as special guests such as comedian/actor Druski to share their thoughts on the world of sports.

Upon exiting his interview, Druski told amNewYork Metro he was thrilled to be a part of Fanatics Fest, stating: “It’s great! Man, I’m excited.”

The First Take wasn’t the only stage fans flocked to. A life-size WWE walkway allowed attendees to emulate their favorite superstar entrances. It also played center stage to brief introductions including CM Punk and football all-star Rob Gronkowski. Some even brushed shoulders with the CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft.

Many more appearances, panels, and events are set for the weekend.