What you need to know about Global Citizen Festival, and how to get free tickets

Rauw Alejandro, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Doja Cat are among the headliners for this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Global Citizen Festival is returning to Central Park in September. The annual concert will bring together artists, activists, world leaders and philanthropists to put on a live show with one common goal: to end global poverty.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming festival:

What is Global Citizen Festival and why is it important?

On the surface, Global Citizen Festival looks like a giant concert, but it’s more than that. The show is hosted by Global Citizen, and through this show and their app, Global Citizen aims to take actions toward ending extreme poverty across the world.

When and where is Global Citizen Festival?

Global Citizen Fest will take place on Sept. 28 at Central Park’s Great Lawn. The gates will open at 2 p.m. and the show will start at 4 p.m.

Who is headlining?

This year, the concert will be headlined by Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boon and RAYE. The event as a whole will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador and actor Hugh Jackman.

Who else will be making appearances?

Global Citizen Festival will feature presentations from Dr. Jane Goodall, Chris Martin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Charlamagne Tha God, Danai Gurira, Eric Adjepong, Gavin DeGraw, Jordan Fisher, Kal Penn, Liza Koshy, Doctor Mike Varshavski, Nomzamo Mbatha, Osi Umenyiora, Rachel Brosnahan, Rhett & Link, Sophia Bush and Vladimir Duthiers.

How do I get tickets?

You can go the traditional route and buy tickets on globalcitizen.org, where there are options of General Admission (starting at $99), Global VIP (starting at $250), and Ultimate VIP (starting at $3,000). However, you can try your hand at earning free tickets through the Global Citizen App.

In the Global Citizen App, you can take part in speaking up on issues by signing petitions, posting tweets, reading stories and more, earning “actions.” When you reach a certain number of actions, you can enter the raffle for a pair of tickets to the show. The more actions you earn, the more you can enter!

For more information about Global Citizen Festival, visit globalcitizen.org.