An ‘Only Murders in the Building’ escape room pop-up is coming to NYC in anticipation of the new season

An Only Murders in the Building Escape Game is coming to NYC.

Get ready to do some sleuthing around the Arconia at a new “Only Murders in the Building” themed pop-up.

The fourth season of the hit show “Only Murders in the Building” is premiering on Hulu on Aug. 27. To celebrate the new season, Hulu and The Escape Game are teaming up once more to create an “Only Murders in the Building” Escape Game.

This pop-up escape room game will transport “Only Murders” fans into an interactive new mystery for you to solve. The experience will include hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways and immersive elements that will make you feel as though you’ve entered the “Only Murders” universe. Throughout the hour-long experience, guests will uncover the latest secrets of the Arconia’s residents while reliving their favorite moments from the series while interacting with props and Easter eggs from the series.

The interactive escape room will open in Midtown Manhattan on Aug. 30.

“The Escape Game prides itself on a customized approach to hospitality, delivering unique experiences tailored to each guest,” says Teddy Cheek, senior director of Marketing & Brand at The Escape Game. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Hulu and bring to life every crime junkies dream, stepping inside the world of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and immersing themselves in both problem-solving and team building, just like the show’s star-studded cast.”

The ticket presale starts on Aug. 27, offering 20% off tickets. Sign up for tickets exclusively at Only Murders in the Building through The Escape Game.

For the latest updates about the game, follow along on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.