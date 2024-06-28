The Public Theater invites New Yorkers to a participatory dance performance in Central Park

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Public Theater, founded over 60 years ago, is responsible for New York City theater classic events like Free Shakespeare in the Park in Central Park, Public Lab, Joe’s Pub, Public Works and others.

This summer Public Works is bringing summer Public Pops Up for all New Yorkers to interact.

The Public, created as one of the first nonprofit theater organizations, continues to operate under the mission that theater, art and culture should be enjoyed and accessible to everyone. Public Works is a program with the mission of restoring and building community by connecting people through works of art.

Under this responsibility, Oskar Eustis, artistic director and Patrick Willingham, executive director announced today that Public Works will be hosting a participatory dance piece set to Alicia Keys’ classic “Empire State of Mind,” from the original cast recording of the Broadway musical “Hell’s Kitchen.”

On Monday, August 12 at 6 p.m. New Yorkers are invited to come together and participate in this experience, choreographed by Camille A. Brown and directed by Laurie Woolery. Attendees will gather on Frisbee Hill in Central Park.

“This partnership not only highlights our commitment to accessible and inclusive cultural experiences but also amplifies our ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and connection through community-driven performances,” said Michelle Rivera, director of community engagement of Camille A. Brown & Dancers.

In the upcoming weeks, the choreography will be released digitally in The Public’s website and social media channels, so that those who wish to participate can begin to practice the dance.

Additionally, after the PBS free screenings of Much Ado About Nothing, which will begin approximately at 8:30 p.m., in-person sessions to learn the choreography will be available at other Public Pops Up throughout the city.

On June 29 at Prospect Park Peninsula in Brooklyn and at Queens Night Market at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens visitors can enjoy the performance. After, they will have the chance to learn the choreography for August’s 12 event.

“For the past 11 summers, Public Works has engaged 200 New Yorkers to perform on stage in Central Park, creating art that reflects our vision for what a unified city could be,” said Woolery.

It’s a celebration of New York City, its residents and art.

“I am excited to see how this joint endeavor will inspire and invigorate our community, encouraging every participant to feel a sense of ownership and pride in their creative expressions,” said Rivera.