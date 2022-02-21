Upsilon Gallery is hosting an art gallery specializing in postwar and contemporary art in their new location on the Upper East Side from Friday, Feb. 25 to April 16.

This event will present the works of artists Clyde Hopkins, Diet Sayler and Williard Boepple, including the inaugural exhibition “Kaleidoscope” by the Italian-American artist Osvaldo Mariscotti. By examining “nonreality,” Mariscotti breaks it down into geometric shapes to arrive at a new code that results in the art he produces.

The Director of the Upsilon Gallery, Marcelo Zimmler, has been hosting successful exhibitions throughout the years to rediscover overlooked accomplishing artists. This gallery encourages different interpretations through learning and experiencing art through a unique and dynamic lens. Since the gallery is located in the Upper East Side, Zimmler wanted to create a space that provided artwork displayed in an approachable and friendly manner.

Specific works will be showcased throughout the show, including Origins from 2020; Firenze from 2021; Spar from 2021; Infinity from 2014 and Melody from 2016-2018.

“Our vision for this new flagship gallery in the Upper East Side is to create an outstanding and unique home for our artists and our team and a vibrant cultural destination in the heart of NYC,” said Zimmler.

Upsilon Gallery is located at 23 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065. If you are interested in attending this exhibition, visit www.upsilongallery.com for more information.