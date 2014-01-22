Bradley Cooper to star in Broadway revival of ‘The Elephant Man’

Bradley Cooper is hustling on over to Broadway. The Hollywood heavy hitter is slated to star in a revival of …

The Hollywood heavy hitter is slated to star in a revival of “The Elephant Man” on the Great White Way this fall, Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday.

The Oscar-nominated “American Hustle” star is playing the severely deformed John Merrick in Bernard Pomerance’s Tony-winning 1977 play.

Cooper previously played the role during a 2012 production of “The Elephant Man” at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

This is the 39-year-old’s second turn on the Broadway stage, last starring in 2006’s “Three Days of Rain” alongside Julia Roberts and Paul Rudd.

A rep for Cooper did not return a request for comment Wednesday.