Bradley Cooper to star in Broadway revival of ‘The Elephant Man’

Bradley Cooper is hustling on over to Broadway.
The Hollywood heavy hitter is slated to star in a revival of “The Elephant Man” on the Great White Way this fall, Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday.
The Oscar-nominated “American Hustle” star is playing the severely deformed John Merrick in Bernard Pomerance’s Tony-winning 1977 play.
Cooper previously played the role during a 2012 production of “The Elephant Man” at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.
This is the 39-year-old’s second turn on the Broadway stage, last starring in 2006’s “Three Days of Rain” alongside Julia Roberts and Paul Rudd.
A rep for Cooper did not return a request for comment Wednesday.