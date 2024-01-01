2024 PREVIEW | Shows to look forward to in 2024

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You never know which Broadway or Off-Broadway shows will ultimately be worth seeing or become big hits, especially the more original and innovative plays and musicals that start out with relatively little hype or star power. Notwithstanding, below are 10 shows being produced in 2024 that look pretty exciting.

Prayer for the French Republic: Joshua Harmon’s time-shifting drama, which premiered Off-Broadway two years ago, depicts assimilated Jews in Paris as they confront anti-Semitism during World War II and again 70 years later. In previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, manhattantheatreclub.com.

The Connector: Jason Robert Brown, whose musical “Parade” received an acclaimed Broadway revival this year, will debut a new work Off-Broadway (with a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman) about professional journalists navigating changes to their profession in the 1990s. Begins performances on Jan. 12 at MCC Theater, mcctheater.org.

Once Upon a Mattress: The Encores! series at City Center will kick off its new season with a concert staging of the 1959 fairy tale musical comedy “Once Upon a Mattress” starring Sutton Foster as Princess Winnifred, alongside Michael Urie, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Harriet Harris and more. Jan. 24 to Feb. 4 at City Center, nycitycenter.org.

Days of Wine and Roses: Adam Guettel’s new musical, which premiered Off-Broadway over the summer and is based on a little-remembered 1962 film with Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick, depicts a married couple (played by Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James) in 1950s New York whose lives are shattered by alcohol addiction. Begins performances on Jan. 6 at Studio 54, daysofwineandrosesbroadway.com.

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers: Marc Summers, host of the classic Nickelodeon game shows “Double Dare” and “What Would You Do?,” will appear Off-Broadway in a one-man show about his career that will combine elements of memoir and an interactive game show. Begins Feb. 14 at New World Stages, lifeandslimes.com.

An Enemy of the People: Jeremy Strong, fresh from the final season of the HBO drama “Succession,” will lead a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s 19th century drama about a town doctor who faces fierce resistance when he brings to light his findings that the local water supply is poisoned, which could destroy his town’s appeal as a tourist destination. Begins performances on Feb. 27 at Circle in the Square, anenemyofthepeopleplay.com.

The Who’s Tommy: The groundbreaking rock opera (which debuted on Broadway 30 years ago and set the stage for a rebirth of the rock musical) will return to Broadway in a reconceived revival staged by Des McAnuff, who directed the original production. Begins performances on March 8, tommythemusical.com.

Cabaret: The well-known 1966 musical, which depicts Berlin in the early 1930s during Hitler’s rise to power and boldly explores the growth and effects of anti-Semitism, will receive a new Broadway revival in the spring based on an intimately scaled London revival starring Eddie Redmayne as the mysterious Emcee. Begins previews on April 1 at the August Wilson Theatre, kitkat.club.com.

Uncle Vanya: Steve Carell will make his Broadway debut in the title role of the Chekhov tragicomedy “Uncle Vanya,” joined by Alfred Molina, Anika Noni Rose, Alison Pill, and Jayne Houdyshell. Begins performances on April 2 at Lincoln Theater Center, lct.org.

Mother Play: Jim Parsons and Celia Keenan-Bolger will play the children of Jessica Lange in the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s comedic drama, which depicts a matriarch who has firm ideas about what her children will need to do in order to succeed in life. Begins performances April 2 at the Hayes Theater, 2st.com.