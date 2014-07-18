Casey Kasem’s body missing: TMZ

TMZ reports the still unburied late radio host is dealing with even more drama.

Will anyone ever just let poor Casey Kasem rest in peace?

Just after the Associated Press reported that a judge granted the late radio host’s daughter, Kerri, a temporary restraining order to prevent his widow, Jean, from cremating or removing his remains from a funeral home in Tacoma, Washington, TMZ is reporting the body has gone missing.

Kerri, who, along with her siblings and Casey’s first wife, were ensnarled in an ongoing battle with Jean towards the end of his life, wanted to ensure an autopsy could be completed. Family drama has delayed Casey’s departure to his final resting place. He died more than a month ago.

“Family sources” told TMZ that fingers are being pointed at Jean, who they believe removed his body from the funeral home the day before the judge’s order.

TMZ says Kerri suspects Jean has left the country.