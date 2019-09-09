Entertainment Celebrities spotted at NYFW spring/summer 2020 shows By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Updated September 9, 2019 1:48 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Not all must-see looks hit the runway during New York Fashion Week. Some of the season's most interesting styles can be spotted on celebs sitting in the front row. NYFW is known to bring out high-profile celebrities for a week each September. This week's events are no different. So far, designer collections have attracted the likes of Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts, Maisie Williams and more. Anna Wintour Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord Anna Wintour attends the Tory Burch show at the Brooklyn Museum on Sept. 8. Liya Kebede and Emily Blunt Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord Liya Kebede and Emily Blunt attend the Tory Burch show at the Brooklyn Museum on Sept. 8. Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Coolidge Photo Credit: Getty Images/Donell Woodson Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Coolidge attend a New York Fashion Week event at Gotham Hall on Sept. 7. Charlie Puth Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jenny Anderson Charlie Puth attends the R13 show on Sept. 7. Ashley Graham Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Bennett Raglin Ashley Graham attends the Christian Siriano show at Gotham Hall on Sept. 7. Kendall Jenner Photo Credit: Getty Images for Longchamp/Dimitrios Kambouris Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp show on Sept. 7. Rueben Selby and Maisie Williams Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy Rueben Selby and Maisie Williams attend the Helmut Lang show on Sept. 7. Emma Roberts Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Spellman Emma Roberts attends the Kate Spade New York show at Elizabeth Street Gardens on Sept. 7. Emma Roberts and Sadie Sink Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris Emma Roberts and Sadie Sink attend the Kate Spade New York show at Elizabeth Street Gardens on Sept. 7. Jameela Jamil Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Astrid Stawiarz Jameela Jamil attends the Jeremy Scott show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6. Gigi Hadid Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Astrid Stawiarz Gigi Hadid attends the Jeremy Scott show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Photo Credit: Getty Images for N+B Body And Be/Lars Niki Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attend the launch of their new product line at Coco J'adore on Sept. 5. Margarita Levieva Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Albert Urso Margarita Levieva attends the Rag & Bone show on Sept. 6. Christopher Mintz-Plasse Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Albert Urso Christopher Mintz-Plasse attends the Rag & Bone show on Sept. 6. Chanel Iman and Katie Holmes Photo Credit: Getty Images for Elie Tahari/Brian Ach Chanel Iman and Katie Holmes attend the Ellie Tahari show at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Sept. 5. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.