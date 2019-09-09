LATEST PAPER
Celebrities spotted at NYFW spring/summer 2020 shows

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com
Print

Not all must-see looks hit the runway during New York Fashion Week. Some of the season's most interesting styles can be spotted on celebs sitting in the front row. 

NYFW is known to bring out high-profile celebrities for a week each September. This week's events are no different. So far, designer collections have attracted the likes of Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts, Maisie Williams and more. 

Anna Wintour

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Anna Wintour
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord

Anna Wintour attends the Tory Burch show at the Brooklyn Museum on Sept. 8.

Liya Kebede and Emily Blunt

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Liya Kebede
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord

Liya Kebede and Emily Blunt attend the Tory Burch show at the Brooklyn Museum on Sept. 8.

Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Coolidge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Meghan
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Donell Woodson

Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Coolidge attend a New York Fashion Week event at Gotham Hall on Sept. 7.

Charlie Puth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Charlie
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jenny Anderson

Charlie Puth attends the R13 show on Sept. 7.

Ashley Graham

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Model
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Bennett Raglin

Ashley Graham attends the Christian Siriano show at Gotham Hall on Sept. 7.

Kendall Jenner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Kendall
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Longchamp/Dimitrios Kambouris

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp show on Sept. 7.

Rueben Selby and Maisie Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Rueben
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

Rueben Selby and Maisie Williams attend the Helmut Lang show on Sept. 7.

Emma Roberts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Emma
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Spellman

Emma Roberts attends the Kate Spade New York show at Elizabeth Street Gardens on Sept. 7.

Emma Roberts and Sadie Sink

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Emma
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

Emma Roberts and Sadie Sink attend the Kate Spade New York show at Elizabeth Street Gardens on Sept. 7.

Jameela Jamil

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Jameela
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Astrid Stawiarz

Jameela Jamil attends the Jeremy Scott show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6.

Gigi Hadid

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Gigi
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Astrid Stawiarz

Gigi Hadid attends the Jeremy Scott show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Brie Bella
Photo Credit: Getty Images for N+B Body And Be/Lars Niki

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attend the launch of their new product line at Coco J'adore on Sept. 5.

Margarita Levieva

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Margarita
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Albert Urso

Margarita Levieva attends the Rag & Bone show on Sept. 6.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Christopher
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Albert Urso

Christopher Mintz-Plasse attends the Rag & Bone show on Sept. 6.

Chanel Iman and Katie Holmes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Chanel
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Elie Tahari/Brian Ach

Chanel Iman and Katie Holmes attend the Ellie Tahari show at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Sept. 5. 

