Ashley Graham Barbie doll unveiled by Mattel | amNewYork

Ashley Graham Barbie doll unveiled by Mattel

Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to undergo the plastic treatment.

No, she hasn’t had cosmetic surgery — thanks to Mattel, the 28-year-old model is now a Barbie, too, and a body-positive doll, at that.

“Thighs touching, round hips, arms and tummy!!” Graham said in an Instagram post Tuesday, introducing the doll to her online fans. The one-of-a-kind doll joins other Barbies in the toy company’s “Shero” line, which celebrates diversity. Other honorees include Misty Copeland, Eva Chen and Zendaya, to name a few.

“Ashley Graham is a trailblazer who inspires every woman – and girl – to see the beauty in herself,” said Barbie General Manager Lisa McKnight. The Ashley Graham Barbie was presented to the model at Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in Los Angeles on Monday night.

