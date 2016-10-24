Chris Hemsworth takes to Instagram to shut down divorce rumors | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Chris Hemsworth would like you to know it’s nothing but smooth sailing for him and his wife of nearly six years.

The 33-year-old Aussie heartthrob quickly shut down a report by Australian gossip rag Woman’s Day that there was trouble in paradise between him and his wife, Elsa Pataky, posting a cheekily-captioned photograph of the pair on a boat to his Instagram account Monday.

“Looking for a new wife according to [Woman’s Day] and other misleading outlets!” the “Thor” star wrote. Tagging Pataky, 40, he added, “Honey you still love me right?!”

The news that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks was quickly met with skepticism, with residents of Byron Bay, where the Hemsworths live, commenting on online reports that they’d seen the pair out and about in the seaside town this past weekend.

Hemsworth and Pataky, a Spanish actress, wed in December 2010 after a whirlwind romance and have three children: India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 2.