Diane Sawyer's interview with Bruce Jenner to air April 24 | amNewYork

Diane Sawyer’s interview with Bruce Jenner to air April 24

Mark your calendars.

Diane Sawyer’s interview with Bruce Jenner will air on April 24, on a special edition of ABC’s “20/20.”

The exclusive interview with Sawyer, 69, was taped back in February and has been hotly anticipated, to say the least.

While no other details have been announced, it’s widely expected that Jenner, 65, will discuss his transition from a man to a woman. Jenner has remained silent on the personal matter.

It’s safe to say that the ratings for this will most likely be through the roof.

