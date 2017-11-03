Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in Brooklyn early Friday after racing another car on the Gowanus Expressway while intoxicated, the NYPD said.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was spotted by police driving his 2012 Mercedes CLS AMG westbound near Hamilton Avenue around 1 a.m. He was “traveling recklessly and driving in dangerous conditions while racing another vehicle,” a police spokesman said.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was observed driving over the speed limit while switching lanes on the highway “unsafely” without using his signal, cops added.

After being pulled over, he presented police with a suspended New Jersey license, cops said. The officer gave the 26-year-old a field sobriety test after noticing signs of intoxication. He blew a .09.

Fetty now faces a slew of charges, including reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, motor vehicle license and unsafe lane change violations, among others. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Brooklyn.

The rapper, a Paterson, New Jersey, native, broke into the Billboard Hot 100 five times since his 2015 self-titled album. His hit “Trap Queen” peaked at No. 2 in May 2015.

Last month, Fetty released a new mixtape “For My Fans 2,” featuring 11 tracks, and teamed up with Cheat Codes to release the single “Feels Great.”