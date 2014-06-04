Justin Bieber recorded making racist remarks in second video | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Yet another video of Justin Bieber making racist remarks has surfaced, this one taking an extremely offensive turn with Bieber speaking in a joking manner about joining the Ku Klux Klan.

On Wednesday, the U.K.’s Sun released footage of a 14-year-old Bieber changing the lyrics of his song “One Less Lonely Girl” to include a racist slur. Bieber, now 20, also incorporated mention of joining the Ku Klux Klan into the lyrics.

In the clip, which was also posted on TMZ.com, someone else is heard laughing in the background.

TMZ reported that Bieber and his team wanted the video to leak “because he wants to own what he did.” He also did not cooperate with a number of people trying to extort him over the last couple of years, demanding big bucks to keep the videos out of the public eye, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, Bieber publicly apologized for a different video from 2011 that showed him telling a racist joke.

“As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt,” he said.