Katie Holmes and Suri bond and 'giggle' over ice cream in NYC | amNewYork

Katie Holmes and Suri bond and ‘giggle’ over ice cream in NYC

Girls just wanna have fun.

Katie Holmes and 8-year-old daughter spent a recent night at Serendipity 3, sharing grilled cheese and Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, plus a lot of laughs.

They “giggled like schoolgirls,” a spy said of the mother-daughter pair.

Holmes, 35, dressed down in jeans and a T-shirt, while little Suri wore a floral summer dress. Holmes, looking “very pretty,” appeared to wear no makeup.

In a recent interview with the “Today” show, the star of “The Giver” said she tries her best to give Suri, also the daughter of Tom Cruise, a normal life.

“The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am, and that her accomplishments mean everything,” said Holmes, who lives with Suri in Chelsea.

