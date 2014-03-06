Khloe Kardashian buys Justin Bieber's house | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Justin Bieber’s angry neighbors are saying goodbye to the pop star and hello to Khloe Kardashian, who reportedly just bought Bieber’s mansion.

According to TMZ.com, Kardashian has purchased the singer’s storied Calabasas, Calif., pad, which he decided to sell in January after multiple troubles with his neighbors and the police made him feel “trapped in his own home.”

Kardashian, 29, bought Bieber’s house for $7.2 million. He bought it for $6 mil in 2012.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who recently split from hubby Lamar Odom amid drug addiction allegations, recently sold her home in Los Angeles’ Tarzana section to “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and new hubby Ryan Sweeting for $5.49 million, according to TMZ.