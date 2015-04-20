Morgan Spurlock predicts Harry Styles will leave One Direction next | amNewYork

Quantcast
Morgan Spurlock predicts Harry Styles will leave One Direction next

Morgan Spurlock predicts Harry Styles will leave One Direction next

Uh-oh. Is more bad news on the way for One Direction?

Morgan Spurlock, who directed the band’s “This Is Us” documentary and knows the boys very well, predicted some very unfortunate things over the weekend.

“I think they’ll stay together for a little bit longer and I think at some point Harry Styles will probably leave,” Spurlock said.

Come on, man! You’re breaking my heart!

Styles, who arguably is the frontrunner of the band, has long been rumored to go solo, so while this isn’t shocking, we “Directioners” still don’t want to imagine this!

