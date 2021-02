Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Friendship is always in fashion.

On Wednesday night, celebrity stylist turned womenswear designer Rachel Zoe feted jewelry designer pal Jennifer Meyer’s new capsule collection for Zoe’s website The Zoe Report.

Guests including Tobey Maguire (who is Meyer’s hubby), Emma Roberts, Brooklyn Decker, Molly Sims and Dakota Johnson previewed the collection over dinner at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California. The collection launches on Tuesday.