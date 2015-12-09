Rihanna to present Puma shoe collection at New York Fashion Week | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rihanna’s kicking off her fashion career.

The Barbados-born, self-described “bad gal” is slated to show her Puma collection at New York Fashion Week in February 2016.

The news wasn’t announced per se, but the 27-year-old Tweeted a link to the items being auctioned for her Diamond Ball charity event- the list featured a “Front Row at Puma by Rihanna NYFW Show, 2016” experience currently going for $15,000.

“For a chance to see one of Rihanna’s many creative collaborations up-close, you and one guest will be flown business class to New York for two nights to experience the premier Puma by Rihanna AW16 fashion show, is February 12, 2016 from 8pm-9pm EST,” the description reads.

The package also includes an after-party invite, an art piece and sneakers galore, like her sold out, Creepers autographed and “in each color from the AW15 collection”

Rihanna took the helm of Puma’s women’s training line last year, when she was named Puma’s Creative Director.

Rihanna isn’t the first celeb to flex her fashion muscles at New York Fashion Week.

Here are some other actor/musicians/athletes-cum-designers.

1) Victoria Beckham: The former Spice Girl’s Victoria Beckham collection has been a runway staple for years.

2) Kanye West: The hip hop artist debuted his first collaboration with Adidas in February of 2015, and followed up with Yeezy Season 2 in the fall.

3) Gwen Stefani: The singer returned to NYFW with her L.A.M.B. collection in Spring of 2015 after a three year hiatus.

4) Serena Williams: The tennis star was a huge hit when she debuted her Serena Statement HSN collection just this fall.