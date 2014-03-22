Seth Rogen and James Franco spoof Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Vogue cover | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Seth Rogen and James Franco strike again.

After their hit spoof of Kanye West’s music video featuring bride-to-be Kim Kardashian for “Bound 2,” it was only fitting that the actors made their own version of the couple’s April Vogue cover.

“It had to be done,” Rogen tweeted, along with the photo. “Seth! Love you, dog!” Franco wrote when sharing the photo on Instagram.

But while the actors’ mocking seems to be all in good fun, others were more seriously offended by the magazine’s decision.

Upon hearing the news Friday, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar tweeted: “Well……I guess I’m canceling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me???”

Many are with Gellar, according to their responses, but editor-in-chief Anna Wintour defends the cover in her April Editor’s Letter.

“As for the cover, my opinion is that it is both charming and touching, and it was, I should add, entirely our idea to do it,” Wintour writes. “You may have read that Kanye begged me to put his fiancée on Vogue’s cover. The gossip might make better reading, but the simple fact of the matter is that it isn’t true.”

She goes on to stress the accomplishments of the duo Vogue calls the #WORLDSMOSTTALKEDABOUTCOUPLE.

“There’s barely a strand of the modern media that the Kardashian Wests haven’t been able to master, and for good reason: Kanye is an amazing performer and cultural provocateur, while Kim, through her strength of character, has created a place for herself in the glare of the world’s spotlight, and it takes real guts to do that.”