Cheapskate: The best FREE events in NYC this weekend

14th Annual Egg Rolls & Egg Creams Festival

New York’s Jewish and Chinese communities may not seem to have much in common on the surface, but the two cultures blend seamlessly in a celebration of both in the Lower East Side this weekend. Head on down to Eldridge Street this Sunday afternoon for the 14th annual Egg Rolls & Egg Creams Festival for some food (from dumplings to kreplach and, of course, egg rolls and egg creams), music (Peking opera and klezmer), demos of Hebrew and Chinese scribal art, lessons in Yiddish and Chinese and much more.

(Sunday, noon-4 p.m., FREE, Eldridge Street between Canal and Division sts., 212-219-0302, eldridgestreet.org)



Etsy Craft Party – Brooklyn edition

Get down with your crafty self this Friday at the Brooklyn edition of the Etsy Craft Party. Local Etsy sellers, Etsy employees and lovers of all things crafts come together to get, well, crafty. This year’s theme is “Recapture: Bring New Meaning to Old Photographs,” so grab some old photos and head on down to transform your shots using needle and thread, paint or pen into new handmade heirlooms.

(Friday, 5-8:30 p.m., FREE, under the Manhattan Bridge Archway, DUMBO, etsy.com/craft-party)