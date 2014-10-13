Chris Brown backtracks on sharing his opinion on Ebola

The singer is now thinking the better of sharing his speculative disease theories.

Chris Brown apparently thought the better of sharing his speculative disease theories, tweeting “Let me shut my black a-up!” minutes after tweeting “I don’t know … But I think this Ebola epidemic is a form of population control. [Expletive] is getting crazy bruh” Monday.

The “New Flame” singer, who has more than 13.7 million Twitter followers, lit a fire with the incendiary tweet, prompting more than 14,000 retweets of his original comment.

The star’s remark about Ebola, a virulent disease which has so far killed more than 4,000 people, inspired widespread wonderment and derision.

“I didn’t know Chris Brown is a qualified virologist and population control officer,” noted @sheriffra.

“Can we just wait and see what Chris Brown’s opinion on Ebola would be if he started bleeding from his eyes, ears, nose and mouth,” tweeted @Eimear_Twomey.

“research Ebola. you have 13mil people following you. It could have a positive impact if you share your findings,” added @amirazizme.