‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ new season debuts with special guest President Barack Obama

And Jerry Seinfeld is clearly excited about his “are-you-kidding-me, super-special guest.”

The most important details for the gear heads who watch “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” have to do with the vehicle that host Jerry Seinfeld selects for his guests.

But for the season seven premiere episode, which was posted on Crackle Wednesday, the lovingly shot 1963 Corvette Stingray split-window coup — with a 327-cubic-inch V-8 engine — wasn’t driven to pick up the usual A- to B-level comedians Seinfeld usually ferries to a coffee shop. None other than the leader of the free world, President Barack Obama, slid his 6-foot-1-inch frame onto the purple upholstery of that classic car for a spin.

And that lede, as we say in the journalism, is buried in “Just Tell Him You’re the President.” As per the format of the show, super car enthusiast Seinfeld begins the episode geeking out on the car.

“The idea behind this car is just confidence,” Seinfeld says in voice over.

But he quickly drives toward his big get, calling his “are-you-kidding-me, super-special guest” from the road. Obama makes things easy for the comedian, telling him he’s ready to be picked up at an address we all memorized in grade school: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The comedy continues, with Seinfeld tapping on the window of the Oval Office as the president appears mock-annoyed to be disturbed. Seinfeld flops down on a tan, overstuffed couch as Obama continues working, grabbing an apple from a bowl and asking, “Are these washed?” Both men crack up.

The easy rapport and laughs continue, as Obama riffs on the size of his ears and his reputation as the “cool president.”

“I always wanted to be in a show about nothing, and here it is,” Obama says.

Seinfeld asks him questions both reflective — his favorite past president, what he misses most about being anonymous — and silly — does he use an alarm to wake up, does he ever adjust the White House thermostat.

And, yes, the man who never gets to drive a car was excited about Seinfeld’s choice of vehicle.

“This is a sweet car right here,” Obama said when he saw the Stingray.

Other guests in queue for season seven of “Comedians in Cars” include Will Ferrell, Steve Martin and Kathleen Madigan.