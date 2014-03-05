Cops to release personal Justin Bieber jail video

Fans are getting a (very) up-close-and-personal look at Justin Bieber.

Fans are getting a (very) up-close-and-personal look at Justin Bieber.

Miami Beach police have released videos and 18 photos of the pop star’s tattoos following his DUI arrest last month, and now they plan to release another video that’s quite intimate.

According to TMZ.com, cops plan to release a video of Bieber urinating in a jailhouse toilet, but only once they’re able to blur out his genitals, which has been quite the feat since Bieber moves a lot in the video.

According to TMZ, police say Bieber isn’t entitled to privacy in jail.

The pics released this week include Bieber’s ink of Jesus’ face, a crown, a giant eyeball and a fierce-looking feline.