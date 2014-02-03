DVD and Blu-ray highlights: ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

I’ve never really been a fan of Matthew McConaughey, he of “Failure to Launch” and “”How to Lose a Guy …

I’ve never really been a fan of Matthew McConaughey, he of “Failure to Launch” and “”How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” But if he keeps doing great work in films like “Dallas Buyers Club,” he’ll become a favorite. Looking supremely gaunt, he plays Ron Woodroof, a carousing, drug-using Texan in 1985 who tests HIV positive. With few drugs available in the U.S., he takes things into his own hands. Based on a true story. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Escape Plan’

Arnold Schwar-zenegger and Sylvester Stallone team up to escape from prison. (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Justice League: War’

Superman, Batman, Green Lantern and the rest of the Justice League take on the evil Darkseid. (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $24.98)Also out

‘About Time’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Free Birds'(DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Romeo & Juliet'(DVD, $22.98; Blu- ray, $29.99)

‘Cutie and The Boxer'(DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)

‘A Case of You'(DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Burton & Taylor'(DVD, $24.98)

‘Baggage Claim'(DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘The White Queen: Season One’ (DVD, $49.98; Blu-ray, $59.99)

‘Joanie Loves Chachi: Complete Series’ (DVD, $29.98)