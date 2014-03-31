DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,’ ’47 Ronin’

‘Anchorman 2:

The Legend Continues’

Woof. I’m a huge fan of the original “Anchorman,” but this sequel was a huge fail for me. Set in the 1980s, Ron Burgandy (Will Ferrell) is at the dawning of the cable news explosion, bring his team back together for more wacky high jinks. Suffering from the same disease as the “Austin Powers” sequels, this film was filled with rehashed jokes that were funny the first time and a lot less funny the second time around. I’ll fess up to having a few hearty guffaws from time to time, but my interest was most piqued when seeing the many cameos during a fight scene between different news stations. Which, of course, was a rehash from the first film. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)’47 Ronin’

Keanu Reeves stars in this fantastical film inspired by a Japanese tale about 47 Ronin and the samurai code of honor. It’s a bit of “Lord of the Rings” fantasy by way of “The Last Samurai,” with a muted Reeves in the lead as a half-Japanese outcast. The action scenes are fun and the visual effects are cool, but the film is slow otherwise. This is the epitome of an OK movie. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $49.98)’Broadchurch: Season 1′

This fine BBC import star former "Doctor Who" stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman as Detectives investigating a murder of a boy in a small seaside town. This show is being remade by Fox as "Gracepoint," with Tennant and adding Anna Gunn and Nick Nolte. (DVD, $39.98)

