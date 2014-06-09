DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Non-Stop,’ ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’

‘Non-Stop’ If you’re taken with action-hero Liam Neeson, then “Non-Stop” is a movie you might love, actually. He stars as …

If you’re taken with action-hero Liam Neeson, then “Non-Stop” is a movie you might love, actually. He stars as an air marshal with some baggage, dealing with a murderer on a transatlantic flight — some might call it a phantom menace. OK, I’ll stop. Neeson is his typical brooding self, and the mystery here is just strong and smart enough to keep you interested throughout. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’

Chris Pine takes over as Jack Ryan in this solid reboot of the Tom Clancy series. Shout-out for director Kenneth Branagh — who also co-stars as an evil Russian — for turning out a quick, action-packed thriller. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Ernest & Celestine’

This Oscar-nominated French animated film about a bear and a mouse who become friends is a serious charmer. (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.95)Also out

