‘The Soup’ gets canned; E!’s show helped forge careers of Greg Kinnear, Joel McHale

It will air its final episode on Dec. 18.

No more ‘Soup’ for you.

E! announced Wednesday that the 22-season pop-culture show “The Soup” will air its final episode on Dec. 18.

“‘The Soup’ has delivered countless laughs and unforgettable episodes, and we are grateful to the talented team’s fearless wit and clever approach week after week,” E!’s Jeff Olde said in a statement.

The show started out as “Talk Soup” in 1991. It launched the careers of hosts Greg Kinnear and John Henson, and has been hosted by Joel McHale since 2004.

“I loved doing ‘The Soup’ for all of these years (86 to be exact) but am excited to solely focus on my acting career now,” McHale said in a statement Wednesday.

“Thanks to all who watched and thanks to Kim Kardashian’s ass for all that it’s done for me and my family,” he added.