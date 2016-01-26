Emily Blunt pregnant; Second child expected with John Krasinski

Hollywood’s most adorable couple are expanding their family!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have their second baby on the way, Blunt’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly Tuesday.

Blunt, 32, gave birth to the pair’s first child, Hazel, in Feb. 2014.

The British beauty is currently in New York City shooting the film adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel “The Girl on the Train.”

Meanwhile, Krasinski, 36, has been on the publicity trail for his latest movie, “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”

The actor melted hearts in an interview Monday with The Daily Beast when doting on his wife, remarking “She’s one of the coolest people, she’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league. … When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.”