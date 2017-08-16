First-ever Tribeca TV Festival to feature ‘Will & Grace’ reboot panel, season premieres

There will be a big spotlight on the small screen this fall.

There will be a big spotlight on the small screen this fall when Tribeca Enterprises premieres the first ever Tribeca TV Festival.

The celebration of all things television, run by the organization behind the annual spring film festival, will include premiere screenings of new series such as TruTV’s “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” as well as the chance to scope out everything from the new seasons of ABC’s “Designated Survivor” to Fox’s “Gotham” at the Cinépolis Chelsea movie theater.

“Ten years ago we wouldn’t have needed a TV festival,” Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro said in a statement. “Now, with the change in the TV landscape, both the quality and quantity of shows, it makes sense.”

Other highlights include a panel with “Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, and show creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, before the show’s reboot premieres on NBC Sept. 28.

The TV festival will take place from Sept. 22 to 24. Tickets go on presale for Citi Private Pass members at 11 a.m. on Aug. 22, and then for the public at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at tribecafilm.com/tvfestival.