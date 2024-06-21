Enjoy a free horror movie night in Astoria this weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Fan of classic horror movies and good food? Catch “The Lost Boys” this weekend in Astoria, Queens.

Tikkun BBQ, Astoria Horror Club and 31st Avenue Open Street Collective have teamed up to host a free outdoor movie series beginning this Saturday, June 22, 2024, screenings will begin at 8 p.m.

The series will debut with the movie “The Lost Boys.” The movie depicts the story of “teenage brothers Michael and Sam [who] move with their mother to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward and Alan, the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star, who turns to be in thrall to David, leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Additionally, at 7 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, complementary food will be provided. From hot dogs, BBQ Chicken to Kosher, Halal, vegetarian or vegan options there is sure something for everyone.

31st Avenue Open Street will provide a few cafe seating and tables but encourage attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets.

In an effort to combat the opioid and drug crisis, free fentanyl testing strips and xylazine test strips will also be distributed.

“Gathering with a group of people to watch a movie is one of the most fun things ever and horror brings a special something to it,” said Madeleine Koestner in a press statement, co-founder of the Astoria Horror Club.

“What better way to build a bond within a community than experiencing a story and getting a little scared in a safe space together?” added Koestner.

If you can’t make it this weekend, the next events of the series will be held on Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 24. For movie information check on Instagram @31stAveOpenStreet or @TikkunBBQ