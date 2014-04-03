James Franco creeps on 17-year-old tourist via Instagram: reports

James Franco knows being on Broadway only ups his status as a babe magnet, and the “Of Mice and Men” actor certainly isn’t afraid to use that to his advantage.

After 17-year-old Lucy Clode took an Instagram video of him leaving the show Wednesday, Franco, 35, who can be heard saying “You better tag me!” reached out to the blonde beauty, a visitor from Scotland, by sending a selfie via Instagram direct message, according to a leaked screenshot.

Here’s how the exchange reportedly went (with our reactions):

@jamesfrancotv: “How long will you be in New York?”

@lucy_clode: “Oops sorry, um a few days it’s my 18th birthday present” (Wrong answer, girl.)

@jamesfrancotv: “You’re 18?” (Oh, he’s still going for it.)

@jamesfrancotv: “Who are you with?” (Two messages in a row? Really?)

@jamesfrancotv: “Do you have a bf?” (Ok, stop being desperate. You’re James Franco, remember?)

@lucy_clode: “nearly 18, my mum and not if you’re around [heart-eyed smiley emojis]” (Well, this backfired quickly.)

After the screenshot surfaced, Franco briefly changed his Instagram description to read “PLEASE DON’T DM IF YOU ARE UNDER 18, THANK YOU” and tweeted, “I HOPE PARENTS KEEP THEIR TEENS AWAY FROM ME.”

But it was too late– Clode had already become an #Instalebrity, gathering more than 7,000 followers. Hundreds of related comments can be found on her recent photos, some left by admirers, others by people who were creeped out.

Some believe this could be a mere publicity stunt, but one thing is for sure: the “Spring Breakers” star will think twice before getting himself involved with NYC’s spring break crowd in the future.