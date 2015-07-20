Jane Krakowski, Molly Sims and more celeb moms head to the Hamptons for family fun

Jane Krakowski says the Children’s Museum of the East End is a go-to spot with her son.

It was a day of play at the Children’s Museum of the East End’s family fundraiser in Bridgehampton Saturday morning, where famous moms including actress Christa Miller, Molly Sims, Bridget Moynahan and Jane Krakowski gathered for family fun with their kin.

“This is one of our favorite number one places to come out to in the Hamptons,” Krakowski said. “My son Bennett was running, tearing in past everybody to try to get to the awesome fire engine.”

Krakowski called motherhood her favorite job, but being nominated for an Emmy for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” isn’t half bad, either.

“It was a real surprise…honestly I thought I was being punked,” she said.

The 2015 Emmy Awards are Sept. 20, but Krakowski already knows how to prep herself over the summer.

“[I will] try not to enjoy all of the delicious food in the Hamptons, go to Barry’s Boot camp a lot, and try to find a lovely dress,” she said. “It’s great to be invited to the party… these are all joys that come with the job… I think I’ve won already by being nominated.”

Bridget Moynahan’s approach to the Hamptons, meanwhile, is a very low-key one.

“Basically [I’m] just sitting by the pool and reading, so I don’t go out too much when I’m out here; I try to relax…I don’t leave my yard.”

The actress says “Blue Bloods,” which is set to go into its sixth season, makes being a working mom manageable.

“What’s nice about doing a show with a big cast is that everybody still has the opportunity to have a life,” she said. “So we’re able to have a good balance.”