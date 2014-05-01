Jennifer Lawrence FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World

J-Law is one sexy star.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was named the Sexiest Woman in the World by FHM magazine, beating out gorgeous gals like Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson and mama-to-be Mila Kunis, who all ranked lower on the magazine’s list of the world’s top 100 beauties.

It was Lawrence’s looks and fearless attitude (including the decision to chop off her locks this year) that “made the world fall face-over-arse in love with her,” the mag said. Last year, the 23-year-old was only No. 20 on the list.

RiRi, meanwhile, came in at No. 3, while engaged (and reportedly pregnant) bombshell ScarJo landed in the tenth spot and Kunis, who is expecting her first child with fiance Ashton Kutcher, came in at No. 6 on the list.

Also making it into the top ten were Beyoncé, “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and singer Nicole Scherzinger.