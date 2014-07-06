Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson get married

Congrats are in order for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.

Congrats are in order for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.

The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family at the swanky San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday.

According to People magazine, the 250-person guest list included sister Ashlee Simpson and fiance Evan Ross, CaCee Cobb and hubby Donald Faison and Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

The newlyweds’ 1-year-old son Ace played the role of ring bearer, while 2-year-old daughter Maxwell served as the flower girl, walking down the aisle with Ashlee’s son Bronx, according to People.

“To say ‘I do’ in front of family, friends and, most importantly, our children has been the happiest moment of our lives,” Simpson, 33, and Johnson, 34, told People.

The bride wore a champagne and gold strapless Carolina Herrera gown.

She and Johnson started dating four years ago.