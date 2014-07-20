Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CelebritiesEntertainment

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana show off romance in Hamptons

JULIE GORDON
July 20, 2014
1 min read

They’re all about the PDA.

Khloe Kardashian and rapper boyfriend French Montana are all about the PDA.

The two were “all over each other” during a recent double date with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourt’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, at 75 Main in Southampton, a witness told us.

Khloe and French were “acting like two honeymooners, kissing in public,” the spy added.

We’re told Disick left dinner early because of the smoochfest.

The Kardashians are out east this summer filming the reality show “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons” for E!.

JULIE GORDON

View all posts

You may also like