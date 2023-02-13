Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate love than with a night filled with music, laughter, and good vibes? On Feb. 14, the one and only Kosha Dillz will be taking over Time Out Market for “Kosha Dillz Presents Let’s Meet at the Market: A Valentine’s Celebration.”

Rami Even-Esh, aka Kosha Dillz, is a Brooklyn-based rapper and cast member of MTV “Wild N’ Out” Season 18 who is turning heads in the hip-hop scene with his eclectic blend of Jewish heritage, hip-hop, reggae, and punk rock. He’s known for his dynamic live performances that bring a new level of fresh and thought-provoking energy to the stage.

The night will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and will kick off with a DJ spinning romantic classics, setting the mood for a night filled with love and affection. From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., you’ll be laughing your heart out with some of New York’s funniest comics, including Kosha Dillz himself (who will be roasting couples in attendance) the 2021 Funniest Comic at the New York Comedy Festival, Jordan Jenson, who has also performed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

And now, for the main event: the music performances!

Saxophonist Augie Bello and Dark Sky Hustlers will take the stage, bringing their own individual styles to the event and creating an unforgettable musical experience. DJ Stef Nava will finish out the night with a late-night set.

Snap some memories with your significant other, friends, or come solo and make some new ones at the Valentine’s Photo Booth. And, who knows, you may even find your match made in heaven with Time Out Market’s Matchmaker Scratchers.

This event is free to the public. For more information and to save your spot, visit eventbrite.com.