Lady Gaga stars in Super Bowl 51 ad for Tiffany & Co.

Meghan Giannotta
January 31, 2017
The singer will also headline the Super Bowl 51 halftime show.

Super Bowl LI headliner Lady Gaga is the new face of Tiffany & Co.’s latest jewelry collection. 

The native New Yorker will star in a 60-second commercial for the Manhattan-based brand’s new Tiffany HardWear product line, set to air on Super Bowl Sunday. A teaser clip was released on Tuesday. 

The unscripted, black-and-white ad shows Gaga speaking about self-empowerment and creativity. 

“I always want to be challenging the status quo. It’s who I am,” she says in the clip. “I love to change. It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are. I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important … and I’m coming for you.”

Fans can channel Gaga in the Tiffany HardWear line, hitting Tiffany & Co. stores on April 28th.

Catch Gaga’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, airing on FOX, or via these online streams.

 

