Even Leonardo DiCaprio needs some help facing New York’s freezing winter temperatures.

The Hollywood heavy hitter recently popped into L’Occitane on Bleecker Street to pick up a few cold-weather skin care essentials: shea butter lip balm and a hydrating face cream. According to a witness, DiCaprio was in the West Village with a group of guy pals, who stayed outside while DiCaprio shopped. He was “extremely cordial to the staff,” the spy added.