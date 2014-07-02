Lindsay Lohan sues ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ makers

Lindsay Lohan isn’t flattered that a busty, fair-haired character in “Grand Theft Auto V” resembles her — and she’s taking legal action because of it.

The actress has sued the makers of the popular video game series, alleging that the character Lacey Jonas is meant to be her in all but name. The highly successful game was released in September.

Lohan, who filed suit in Manhattan on Wednesday, said the game uses a voice, image and clothing style similar to her own, and that the character is, like her, besieged by paparazzi. Also depicted in the game is the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where Lohan lived for a time, the suit notes, before getting banned for reportedly failing to pay her $46,000-plus bill.

In December, Lohan, who turned 28 on Wednesday, began talking to lawyers about the suit, TMZ reported.

The troubled star is now in London rehearsing for David Mamet’s play “Speed-the-Plow.”