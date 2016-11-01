Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2016 performers include Tony Bennett, Regina Spektor

It’s just a few weeks away!

Tony Bennett, Regina Spektor and Long Island hip-hop group De La Soul are among musical acts announced Tuesday to perform at the 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, now just weeks away.

Headlining guests to join the parade also include Olympic gold medalists Laurie Hernandez and Michelle Carter, former Rangers stars Adam Graves and Eric Lindros and “Sesame Street” cast members and Muppets.

Other musicians set to perform include Kelsea Ballerini, Chloe x Halle, Fitz & the Tantrums and Sarah McLachlan.

In balloon news, there will be a “Trolls” balloon this year, inspired by the latest animated film from DreamWorks. Charlie Brown is returning, as will balloons like Red from “Angry Birds,” Felix the Cat, Scrat from “Ice Age,” Pikachu, Pillsbury Doughboy and more.

The parade will be televised on NBC from 9 a.m., Thursday Nov. 24. hosted by Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.