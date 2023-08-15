Madonna reschedules her Madison Square Garden concerts for January 2024

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Madonna announced her new, rescheduled dates for her “Celebration Tour” at Madison Square Garden Tuesday after calling off her August concerts shortly after she was hospitalized reportedly for a bacterial infection late June.

The concerts that were scheduled for Aug. 23. Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 have been rescheduled for Jan. 22, Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, respectively. The Aug. 27 date has been canceled and purchasers will be automatically refunded.

“The Celebration Tour” will be Madonna’s twelfth concert tour with 78 anticipated shows across North America and Europe. The tour is meant to celebrate the icon’s dazzling, four-decades-long recording career.

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged, according to Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

In an Instagram post on July 10, the singer stated that she was “on the road to recovery” and that one of the thoughts she had when she woke up in the hospital was that she “didn’t want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets” for her tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)