Madonna’s daughter Lourdes talks ‘humid and gross’ NYC weather

Not even Lourdes Leon, the daughter of music royalty Madonna, is immune to New York’s sweat-inducing summer weather.

“New York currently feels like its inside a fat mans sock. I. E. humid and gross,” the 17-year-old wrote on her Material Girl fashion line blog. “You know when u get that permanent Sweaty upper lip ? type disgusting I know but don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Leon, who recently graduated from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, is slated to attend the University of Michigan, where Madonna attended college, this fall.